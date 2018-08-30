Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG to host 11th annual Collage concert Sept. 8 Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

UNC Greensboro’s 11th annual Collage performance, one of the most popular events each year, will grace the UNCG Auditorium stage – and many areas of the concert hall – on Saturday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m.

Collage is a unique event put on by over 300 School of Music students and many of the school’s faculty. The performances flow one into the other, nonstop, in various locations in the auditorium, presenting a great variety of works.

This year, Collage: Bernstein at 100 celebrates the work of one of the most iconic American musicians, Leonard Bernstein. From “West Side Story” to the New York Philharmonic to the fall of the Berlin Wall, Bernstein touched nearly every aspect of 20th century life, in both the United States and worldwide.

Collage also serves as one of the featured events of UNCG’s yearlong interdisciplinary event series, The ’60s: Exploring the Limits.

All proceeds from the event go toward scholarships for music students. A limited number of tickets remain. Ticket prices vary depending on the section, and discounted rates are available for students, seniors and groups of 10 or more. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Collage website.

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications