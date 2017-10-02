Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG to celebrate 125th anniversary with Founders Day Festival Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

It’s going to be a sweet 125th anniversary.

On Oct. 5, 1892, UNCG opened its doors to its first class of students. Now, on the 125th anniversary of that monumental day, UNCG is celebrating its legacy of opportunity and excellence with a campus-wide Founders Day Festival.

And yes, there will be an anniversary cake – 125 feet in length, complete with images of yesteryear.

The celebration begins 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, at the historic Quad on campus. Students, faculty, staff and local alumni are invited to enjoy live music, food-truck dining, photo booths and a piece of UNCG’s cake. Alumni across the state and the nation are encouraged to wear UNCG Blue and Gold and to share their UNCG story on social media using the hashtag #UNCG125.

“These 125th-anniversary celebrations and activities serve a number of purposes,” said UNCG Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. “They remind us of our history and enable us to honor the leaders, alumni, faculty and staff who have helped build this exceptional institution. While commemorating our remarkable past, these events help current students understand that they are part of something unique, significant and enduring. They provide a platform for us to think about the future and the giant steps we are taking. And they help us create pride and excitement across our community as UNCG rightfully steps into the spotlight as one of the best universities in our system, in our state, and on a national and international stage.”

More information about the 125th anniversary can be found at 125.uncg.edu.

Additionally, Spartans are invited to brush up on UNCG’s history by reading the just-published fall edition of UNCG Magazine. Anniversary-related stories can be found at 125magazine.uncg.edu.

Happy Birthday, UNCG!

Students and alumni are invited to enter our #UNCG125 contest this week for a chance to win a gift card and other prizes from the university. Students have a chance to win $125 in SpartanCash! Learn how to enter here.