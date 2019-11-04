UNC Greensboro today announced that the SERVE Center has been awarded a five-year, $15.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education for a regional comprehensive center designed to improve educational opportunities and academic outcomes for disadvantaged and low-income students.

SERVE, UNCG’s education research and technical assistance center, will operate the U.S. Department of Education’s Region 6 Comprehensive Center, which will provide support and services to K-12 education systems in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. Researchers will collaborate with educational agencies in three states to ensure college and career readiness, address issues of equity and disproportionality, and support the region’s lowest performing schools.

“Creating opportunities for students to succeed is what we do,” said UNCG Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr., “and to lead this effort is an opportunity for the University to make a significant impact on the future of education in the Southeast. Our experience with innovative instruction and community engagement positions us well to shape the future of K-12 education, and make positive, lasting change. This generous award enables UNCG to make real progress, and ultimately change life trajectories.”

The U.S. Department of Education supports 19 regional Comprehensive Centers nationally, awarding funding based on an applicant’s ability to provide high quality, capacity-building services to state clients, and to develop and sustain effective evidence-based practices that support improved educator and student outcomes.

In recent months the SERVE Center also received $6.2 million in funding to continue operating the National Center for Homeless Education, and $5 million to assess North Carolina’s Career and College Promise program, which offers high school students opportunities to earn credits for college or career and technical education programs. In the same period, UNCG’s School of Education received a $6.1 million grant to partner with Rockingham and Surry school districts to improve teacher training.

“UNCG is bringing significant expertise and resources to bear in the effort to improve educational outcomes for all children and youth,” said UNCG Vice Chancellor for Research and Engagement Terri L. Shelton. “The $32.9 million in new education funding we have received over the last four months is a testament to our reputation for collaborative partnerships, research, and translating research into practice in this field.”

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications