UNC Greensboro welcomed more than 150 Latinx students to campus last week for the third annual CHANCE (Campamento Hispano Abriendo Nuestro Camino a la Educación) summer program.

CHANCE is a five-day college immersion experience for Latinx high school juniors and seniors. Over the course of the week, students attend mock classes taught by UNCG faculty, hear from special guest speakers and alumni, participate in cultural activities, and learn more about student life at UNCG. Ultimately, the program aims to encourage Latinx students to attend college by increasing their awareness of higher education and showing that it is well within their reach.

The camp launched in 2017 with 61 campers – a number that more than doubled this year. According to Dr. Rod Wyatt, senior director of college competition initiatives at UNCG, the continued growth of the program is a reflection of the impact it’s making in the Latinx community.

“UNCG CHANCE engages students and their families by creating a pathway to higher education,” Wyatt says. “This year’s campers arrived prepared to learn about college life and what they can do with a college degree in their field of interest.”

Many former CHANCE campers are now enrolled at UNCG or will arrive on campus this fall. Of the summer 2018 cohort, 28 students were admitted and 16 have confirmed their intent to enroll. Ten students from the summer 2017 cohort are current UNCG students.

Thirty-two UNCG students served as mentors to this year’s campers, and more than 60 faculty, staff, and administrators from across campus engaged with campers throughout the weeklong program.

To learn more about CHANCE, visit admissions.uncg.edu/visit/events/chance/.

Photography by Jiyoung Park, University Communications