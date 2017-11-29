Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG to award more than 1,800 degrees at December Commencement ceremonies Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

UNCG will confer more than 1,800 degrees at the university’s December Commencement ceremonies next week.

The university-wide commencement will take place Friday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum. The doctoral hooding ceremony will take place Thursday, Dec. 7, at 3 p.m. at UNCG Auditorium.

The degree total includes approximately 1,444 bachelor’s degrees, 281 master’s degrees, 78 doctoral degrees and four specialist in education degrees. Of the degrees awarded, 99 will be conferred to international students.

Cone Health CEO Terry Akin will deliver the keynote address at Friday’s ceremony. He joined Cone Health in July 2009 as chief operating officer, was named president in 2012 and then assumed the role of chief executive officer in 2014. Akin is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and was named to the Triad Business Journal’s “Most Admired CEO” list in 2016.

A livestream of the commencement ceremony can be accessed here.

For more information, visit reg.uncg.edu/commencement-central.

Don’t forget to share this milestone with the campus community on social media!