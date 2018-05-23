Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG announces 2018-19 University Concert and Lecture Series Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

UNC Greensboro’s University Concert and Lecture Series (UCLS), an annual series of performances, lectures and exhibitions that brings world-class artists to Greensboro, has announced the 2018-19 season.

The season opens Sept. 21 with actor Alan Alda, best known for his portrayal of Hawkeye Pierce on the TV show “M*A*S*H,” and concludes April 13 with Broadway’s Audra McDonald, the winner of six Tony Awards.

UCLS is also proud to present jazz legend Herbie Hancock, a performance by the Mark Morris Dance Company and a 100th birthday tribute to Leonard Bernstein in an evening of stories and music by the team of Alexander Bernstein, son of the maestro, and Lara Downes, concert pianist.

The season also includes two bonus lectures featuring artists Carrie Mae Weems and Ann Hamilton, in partnership with the Falk Visiting Artist Endowment.

The series is supported by presenting sponsors Joseph M. Bryan Jr. and The Cemala Foundation; hospitality sponsor Quaintance-Weaver Restaurants and Hotels; and underwriting sponsor Well-Spring.

Renewals and new season subscriptions are on sale now at ucls.uncg.edu or by calling Triad Stage at 336-272-0160. Single-event tickets will be available later in the summer.