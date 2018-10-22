Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: 2018 Spartan Showcase this weekend Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

As current UNC Greensboro students buckle down for the last half of the fall semester, prospective students will be visiting campus to help them make an important decision: which university to call home after high school.

Hosted by UNCG Undergraduate Admissions, the university’s fall open house – dubbed Spartan Showcase – introduces students to the college experience at UNCG.

The University is expecting more than 2,000 attendees to this year’s Spartan Showcase, including high school juniors and seniors and their families. The event will provide students the opportunity to explore different majors, go on campus tours and visit UNCG’s three residential colleges. There will also be informative sessions on academics, financial aid, campus activities and programs, intercultural engagement and study abroad.

“This is the time of year that high school juniors and seniors are getting serious about their top college choices,” said Katie MacInnes, associate director of new student marketing. “We’re thrilled they’ve chosen to take a closer look at UNC Greensboro, and we’re proud of the program we’ve put together. It really does showcase the best of the UNCG experience.”

Spartan Showcase is this Saturday, Oct. 27, from 9:30 a.m. until 2:15 p.m. Parents and students can register now through Saturday, or they can register in person on the morning of the event. Click here for more information or to register.



Story by Victor Ayala, University Communications

Photography by Jiyoung Park, University Communications