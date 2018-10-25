Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Alumni Association recognizes 2018 Spartans of Promise Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

The UNC Greensboro Alumni Association recently recognized the 2018 Spartans of Promise, a group of ten seniors who have demonstrated exceptional academic and service accomplishments during their time on campus.

The award recipients were recognized at the Founders Day Luncheon in early October and are invited to participate in alumni events throughout the year.

“This year’s Spartans of Promise embody the vibrant spirit and passionate drive required of rising leaders,” said Summer Drum ’17, alumni selection panel judge and 2016 Spartan of Promise. “They are fiercely committed to academic excellence, taking leadership roles in their student organizations, serving their greater community, and leaving a lasting legacy when they graduate from UNCG. They have an impressive array of interests and strengths, which they use to make a difference wherever they go.”

The 2018 Spartans of Promise are:

Nicholas Fittz, Troutville, Virginia – Information Systems and Supply Chain Management

– Information Systems and Supply Chain Management Erika Forslund, Apex, North Carolina – Communication Studies

– Communication Studies Keia Harris, Charlotte, North Carolina – Public Health Education

– Public Health Education Rhema Hedgpeth, Red Oak, North Carolina – Therapeutic Recreation

– Therapeutic Recreation Angelo Herrera, Winston-Salem, North Carolina – Drama

– Drama Zachary Kuchmaner, Waxhaw, North Carolina – Finance

– Finance Dre’Quan Lee, Aulander, North Carolina – Nursing

– Nursing Holly Shields, Kernersville, North Carolina – Communication Studies

– Communication Studies Evonne Wayne, Fayetteville, North Carolina – Nursing

– Nursing Alisha Woodside, Nassau, Bahamas – Recreation and Parks Management

Students were selected by an esteemed alumni panel that includes members of the GOLD (Graduates of the Last Decade) Council and the UNCG Alumni Association Board of Directors, Reunion chairs and former Spartans of Promise. The annual award is supported by the UNCG Alumni Association and helps foster a unique connection between students and alumni.

For more information about the Alumni Association and how to get involved, visit alumni.uncg.edu.

To learn more about the 2018 Spartans of Promise, watch the video below.

Photography and videography courtesy of the Office of Alumni Engagement