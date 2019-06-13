Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG recognized as 2019-20 College of Distinction Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

UNC Greensboro has been recognized as a 2019-20 College of Distinction for its efforts in undergraduate student success and satisfaction.

UNCG is one of four UNC System schools recognized by Colleges of Distinction. The University is also recognized in the following six categories: Public Colleges of Distinction, North Carolina Colleges of Distinction, Business Colleges of Distinction, Education Colleges of Distinction, Nursing Colleges of Distinction, and Career Development Colleges of Distinction.

Since 2000, the Colleges of Distinction website and guidebook have honored schools throughout the United States for their excellence in undergraduate-focused higher education.

The selection process consists of detailed interviews and research to evaluate each institution’s freshman experience and retention efforts alongside its general education programs, career development, strategic plan, student satisfaction, and more. Schools are accepted on the basis that they adhere to four distinctions: engaged students, great teaching, vibrant community, and successful outcomes.

For more information, visit UNCG’s Colleges of Distinction profile.