The UNC Greensboro School of Music is kicking off the new year with the 12th annual Collage concert on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m. at UNCG Auditorium.

Over 300 School of Music students and faculty will perform work after work from all around the auditorium to awe audience members with a unique and captivating musical experience.

Tickets are still available and start at $7 for UNCG students. All ticket proceeds benefit the School of Music Collage Scholarship Fund. Since 2008, Collage performances in Greensboro have raised over $160,000 for student scholarships in the UNCG School of Music.

The School of Music is also taking the concert to Charlotte this year. Collage will be performed at the Knight Theater at Levine Center for the Arts on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. Tickets are free for the Charlotte concert but must be requested in advance.

Get your tickets and find more information at the Collage website.

Story by Alexandra McQueen, University Communications

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications