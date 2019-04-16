Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: 2019 Science Everywhere event a big hit Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

UNC Greensboro’s Science Everywhere, held on Saturday, April 13, was a great success by all accounts. At each succeeding event, participation continues to increase, and this year was no exception.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled with the turnout from the local community,” said Dr. Kim Sousa-Peoples, senior director for new student transitions and first-year experience and chair of the Science Everywhere committee. “It’s gratifying to see the excitement on children’s faces as they experience the wonders of science right before their eyes. It’s magical.”

Free and open to the public, UNCG Science Everywhere celebrates the science in our everyday lives through 100 hands-on activities located across UNCG’s campus. In addition to faculty and staff, over 150 student volunteers participated in this year’s event.

A North Carolina Science Festival activity, the family-friendly event attracted children between the ages of 3 and 18 who enjoyed a variety of activities, including making a DNA necklace, measuring the iron in a Cheerio, programming a robot, petting a reptile, using a 3-D printer, and more.

Sponsors of the science festival include the UNCG Research and Instruction in STEM Education (RISE) Network, a coalition of educators and researchers involved in STEM, faculty and students from many STEM departments, the School of Education (SOE), the Provost’s office, and two National Science Foundation-funded projects.

For more information, visit scienceeverywhere.wp.uncg.edu.

See more photos from this year’s event below.

Story by Eden Bloss, University Communications

Photography by Jiyoung Park, University Communications