UNC Greensboro and Greensboro Downtown Parks are teaming up to present the third annual Spartan Cinema, a free series of Friday night movie screenings with pre-movie activities and performances by UNCG students, faculty, and staff.

Spartan Cinema kicks off Friday, May 10, at LeBauer Park with box office hit “Crazy Rich Asians.” Many tassel-turning Spartans will have seen one of the film’s stars, Greensboro native Ken Jeong, speak at May Commencement earlier that day. Prior to the movie screening, UNCG’s International Programs Center will host a variety of games and give out free UNCG swag.

The series continues through the end of August, and all screenings take place at LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro. The park lawn opens for seating at 5 p.m., and movies begin at sunset.

For more information about pre-movie programming, visit UNCG’s Facebook and Twitter each week.

The full list of movie screenings can be found below and at the Greensboro Downtown Parks website.

May 10: Crazy Rich Asians

May 17: Incredibles 2

May 24: Isle of Dogs

May 31: Ralph Breaks the Internet

June 7: Avengers: Infinity War

June 14: Ferdinand

June 21: Bohemian Rhapsody

June 28: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

July 12: Mary Poppins Returns

July 19: Small Foot

July 26: The Meg

Aug. 2: The Princess Bride

Aug. 9: The Greatest Showman

Aug. 16: How to Train Your Dragon 2

Aug. 23: Aquaman

Aug. 30: Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications