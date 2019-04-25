UNC Greensboro and Greensboro Downtown Parks are teaming up to present the third annual Spartan Cinema, a free series of Friday night movie screenings with pre-movie activities and performances by UNCG students, faculty, and staff.
Spartan Cinema kicks off Friday, May 10, at LeBauer Park with box office hit “Crazy Rich Asians.” Many tassel-turning Spartans will have seen one of the film’s stars, Greensboro native Ken Jeong, speak at May Commencement earlier that day. Prior to the movie screening, UNCG’s International Programs Center will host a variety of games and give out free UNCG swag.
The series continues through the end of August, and all screenings take place at LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro. The park lawn opens for seating at 5 p.m., and movies begin at sunset.
For more information about pre-movie programming, visit UNCG’s Facebook and Twitter each week.
The full list of movie screenings can be found below and at the Greensboro Downtown Parks website.
- May 10: Crazy Rich Asians
- May 17: Incredibles 2
- May 24: Isle of Dogs
- May 31: Ralph Breaks the Internet
- June 7: Avengers: Infinity War
- June 14: Ferdinand
- June 21: Bohemian Rhapsody
- June 28: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
- July 12: Mary Poppins Returns
- July 19: Small Foot
- July 26: The Meg
- Aug. 2: The Princess Bride
- Aug. 9: The Greatest Showman
- Aug. 16: How to Train Your Dragon 2
- Aug. 23: Aquaman
- Aug. 30: Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse
Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications
Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications