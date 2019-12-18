As 2019 comes to a close, it’s the perfect time to reflect on all that UNC Greensboro has accomplished.

It’s been another year to remember for the University: new construction, exciting research, notable alumni visits, and increased recognition for our excellence and dedication to student success.

In no particular order, here’s a list of our top 10 highlights from 2019.

1. Construction of the new Nursing and Instructional Building (NIB) surpassed the halfway mark.

Located on the former site of the McIver Building, the NIB will provide classroom and lab space for the School of Nursing, School of Health and Human Sciences, Department of Biology, and Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry. The new facility will include 39 labs, 14 classrooms, nine research suites, and a community engagement center. The state-of-the-art building will open in spring of 2021. In the fall, the University announced additional construction projects as part of the Millennial Campus.

2. Renowned performers Herbie Hancock and Audra McDonald visited campus.

Their visits – which included Q&A sessions with students and performances for the community – were part of the University Concert and Lecture Series. View the calendar for the 2019-20 UCLS at ucls.uncg.edu.

3. Actor, writer, producer, and Greensboro native Ken Jeong delivered the keynote address at May Commencement.

Watch the full (and funny) video at this link.

4. The University launched its first-ever mobile app in the fall.

The free UNCG Mobile app, available for download at the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, has personalized content depending on your role in the campus community. For example, students can access a campus map, real-time tracking of Spartan Chariots, and a live look at the Chick-fil-A line in Elliott University Center. Faculty and staff can easily access academic and human resources calendars. Alumni can view UNCG Magazine and a calendar of upcoming events on campus. Read this story to learn more.

5. UNCG was awarded several million-dollar grants for research related to education, opioid use, and gender equity in STEM.

In November, the University was awarded $15.6 million from the U.S. Dept. of Education to improve educational opportunities and academic outcomes for disadvantaged and low-income K-12 students. In October, UNCG was awarded $1.1 million from the Health Resources and Services Administration to address opioid use, and $1 million from the National Science Foundation to promote gender equity in STEM academic professions.

6. UNCG welcomed five new deans and launched new degree programs to meet student demand.

Watch this video to learn more about the new deans and their research. New academic programs include an MS in Informatics and Analytics, a joint PhD in Social Work, and an online PhD in Business Administration. Additionally, earlier this month, UNCG announced new degree programs in geography and environment and sustainability that will launch in fall 2020.

7. Some of our favorite Spartans returned to campus – actors Tyler Barnhardt ’15 and Chris Chalk ’01, writer and producer Emily Spivey ’93, and professional athlete Kyle Hines ’08.

Barnhardt and Chalk visited with UNCG Theatre students and shared their experiences on stage. Hines and Spivey spent time with Chancellor Gilliam as part of his “Just DoinG” video series.

8. UNCG Athletics found success on the national stage.

In March, men’s basketball placed second in the Southern Conference Tournament and earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NIT. A month later, men’s golf won its second-straight SoCon title. And this fall, men’s soccer made it back to the SoCon championship game.

9. UNCG ranked No. 1 in North Carolina for social mobility.

The new U.S. News & World Report category recognized institutions that are most successful in enrolling and graduating students who come from disadvantaged backgrounds. UNCG has also been recognized by a variety of ranking lists for excellence in education and affordability. Read the full story to learn more.

10. UNCG launched a new Division of Student Success to better support undergraduates.

Read more about Dr. Andrew Hamilton, the new leader of the division. UNCG’s Academic Success Coaching Program is one of several new programs designed to transform the first-year experience and prepare new students for success at the university level and beyond.

Videography by Alexandra McQueen, University Communications