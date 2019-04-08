It looks like professors and their children building a research exhibition on a Sunday afternoon, students fencing at a regional tournament, and business students from Belgium touring campus. It looks like professors sharing their insights at a TEDxGreensboro event, soccer players practicing in the rain, sculptors hearing critiques from classmates in an art studio, and students hosting a spring dance for community members with disabilities.
And more.
The University hosted its inaugural “A Week at the G” photo project March 31-April 6. Campus photographers captured a range of Spartan experiences, submitting more than 800 photos during the week, and publishing about 180 of them online. Faculty, staff, students, and alumni also shared photos and videos on social media; the hashtag #AWeekattheG was used or shared more than 1,000 times on Twitter and Instagram.
Scroll through to see a sampling of photos published online over the seven days, as well as a video highlighting that week. Visit weekattheg.uncg.edu to view and share the published images by day.
11:56 a.m. April 1. Eberhart Building. Post-baccalaureate student April Ormand, with her diabetic alert dog Archer, washes slides during a microbiology lab. Photo: Jiyoung Park.
3:43 p.m. April 2. Elliott University Center. ¿Qué tal? Junior Seyi Isijola (left), a public health major, and sophomore Logan Sprinkle (right), a kinesiology major, create a three-minute dialogue for their Spanish conversation class. Photo: Jiyoung Park.
9:27 a.m. April 3. UNCG Auditorium. Christian Blackburn (seated) prepares for the final dress rehearsal of Guiseppe Verdi’s comic opera, “Falstaff,” opening tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. Blackburn is finishing up a master’s in music and vocal performance at UNCG. Photo: Martin W. Kane.
1:20 p.m. April 3. Triad Stage. Dr. John Kiss, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, rehearses for his upcoming TEDxGreensboro talk, “Someday we will live on Mars.” Kiss is a space biologist who has devoted more than 25 years to understanding what happens to plants in space. Photo: Martin W. Kane.
7:51 a.m. April 5. Soccer stadium. Nelson Oceano winds up to shoot as the men’s soccer team gets in its last off-season practice before the game against Queens on Saturday. Photo: Lynn Hey.
12:41 p.m. April 5. Double Oaks B&B near campus. Dr. Lorena Guillén (voice and bombo legüero) and Dr. Gavin Douglas (guitar) perform in the first part of the symposium “Music, Gender and Protest in the 1960s.” The session invited audience participation, billed as “hootenanny style.” The UNCG Old Time Ensemble performed later in the session. Guillén is a UNCG lecturer, musicologist, singer and choral conductor. Gavin Douglas is an associate professor and ethnomusicologist. Photo: Jiyoung Park.
12:39 p.m. April 6. EUC Lawn. Participants in UNCG’s 37th annual International Festival watch a classical Indian dance performance. More than 40 countries are represented at the festival, which promotes cultural awareness, appreciation and understanding through music, food, crafts, demonstrations, and entertainment. Photo: Alycee Byrd.
Story by Morgan Glover, University Communications Video by Grant Evan Gilliard, University Communications