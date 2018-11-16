Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Alumni gift $1 million to School of Education and Bryan School Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

UNC Greensboro this week received a $1 million planned gift from Celia Gomedela Jolley ’71 and David Styles Jolley ’76 MA to fund two scholarship endowments – one in business and one in education. The donation is in addition to a planned gift already in place by the alumni couple.

“David and Celia have been strong supporters of the Bryan School, and this gift demonstrates that to the world,” said Dr. McRae Banks, dean of the UNCG Bryan School of Business and Economics. “Their commitment will be transformative for the school and students as we strive to have an even greater impact on the world.”

David also gifted an additional $26,000 to the UNCG School of Education (SOE) in honor of his wife’s birthday: $1,000 to the Inspirational Educators endowment and $25,000 to the Celia Gomedela Jolley and David Styles Jolley Scholarship in Education, which was established in 2016.

“This is an amazing gift, as it will provide critical support for recruiting highly talented students into the teaching profession and advancing the field of education,” said SOE Dean Randy Penfield. “We are grateful to the Jolleys for their leadership at UNCG.”

The SOE launched the Inspirational Educators initiative this fall to recognize the significant impact educators have made in the lives of students. The goal is to honor 1,000 educators and create an endowment of $1 million. Each year, annual interest from the new endowment will fund merit-based scholarships and awards for SOE students.

Story by Elizabeth L. Harrison, University Communications

Photography by University Communications