UNC Greensboro alumni have launched a new podcast in which Spartans talk about their UNCG experience and offer advice for soon-to-be graduates.

The monthly show – dubbed “Spartans Speak” – features GOLD alumni (graduates of the last decade) as hosts and guests. Each episode explores a different topic related to the UNCG experience and includes different segments, such as “Golden Nuggets,” the advice segment, and “UNCG Fact or Fiction.”

The first episode of Spartans Speak focuses on the University’s motto of “Service,” and how volunteerism and service-learning have shaped many Spartans’ time at UNCG. Host Summer Drum ’17 leads the conversation with guests Itane Coleman ’17 and Jessica Twitchell ’16.

The October episode (available later this week) will focus on Homecoming, and November’s episode will share the stories of student-veterans at UNCG. The show will take a break in December and then return for the spring semester.

For assistant directors of alumni engagement Amy Snyder and Dorian Thompson ’14, the goal is to connect with alumni in a new way, and to engage with the broader community by holding conversations that are relevant to individuals on and off campus.

What themes have emerged during the recordings?

“Passion – there’s a lot of passion for this place,” Thompson said. “In the first episode, you get to hear this passion come through when alumni talk about their experiences with service-learning.”

The concept for the podcast had been discussed over the past two years, both among the GOLD Council and within the Office of Alumni Engagement.

“I think this generation is really in tune with podcasting,” Snyder said. “We want to give alumni another platform to speak, and this seems like the right medium and the right time.”

To learn more and to listen to the podcast on your computer, visit the Spartans Speak webpage. The podcast is also available on SoundCloud, the Apple podcast app and other podcasting platforms.

Want to get involved with the podcast as a host or guest? Email Amy Snyder at amsnyder@uncg.edu.

Interested in other UNCG-related podcasts? Check out the University Teaching and Learning Commons Teach’n Tips podcast and the Liquid Philosophy podcast, hosted by UNCG faculty.

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications

Photography by Jiyoung Park, University Communications