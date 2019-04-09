Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: ASL, Bob Wineburg, Kelly Link in new UNCG Magazine Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

American Sign Language. Bob Wineburg. Spartan service. Pulitzer finalist Kelly Link.

These are among the many excellent stories in the just-published UNCG Magazine. Find the online version of the magazine, with great videos, at alumnnimagazine.uncg.edu.

This dynamic issue includes a comprehensive view of the careers of Professions in Deafness graduates, from interpreting for President Obama to day-to-day work with students and clients of all ages.

Readers will also see the web of learning and accomplishment that stems from one renowned faculty member and mentor in social work: Bob Wineburg.

Also featured is the University’s motto of “Service” in practice in the community, through students and alumni from a variety of disciplines.

And readers will also enjoy an interview with MacArthur “genius” grant winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist Kelly Link ’05 MFA, with an original illustration by alumna Tristin Miller.

“Newsfront” holds a variety of updates and items, including about the Millennial Campus, a student-athlete turned MLB scouter, the Double Oaks Bed and Breakfast proprietors, an up-and-coming Nashville songwriter, and much more.

Visit alumnimagazine.uncg.edu and as you enjoy the individual stories, share them with friends via social media.