Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Men's and women's basketball travel to Asheville for SoCon Tournament Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

It’s tournament time for the Spartans.

The men’s and women’s basketball teams travel to Asheville this week to compete in their respective Southern Conference tournaments. And the stakes are high – a tournament championship for either team means a trip to the Big Dance.

The women’s team will face off against Chattanooga on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3.

Head Coach Wes Miller’s top-seeded squad will play on Saturday at noon against the winner of Friday’s first-round contest between Samford and Chattanooga. The men’s game will also be broadcast on ESPN3.

UNCG Athletics will provide transportation to Asheville for students for a $10 fee. Bus trips will begin with the men’s basketball game on Saturday, and additional transportation information will be sent via email to students. All UNCG students are eligible for a complimentary ticket to the SoCon Tournament.

To learn more and to stay up-to-date with UNCG basketball, visit uncgspartans.com and follow UNCG Athletics on Facebook and Twitter.

Questions about student transportation? Email bluegold@uncg.edu.

Help wish our basketball teams good luck in the SoCon Tournament and we’ll share favorite messages on our channels! Here’s how:

Send a DM to @uncg on Instagram or a snap to @uncgreensboro on Snapchat.

Tag feed posts #letsgoG on Twitter and Instagram.

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications

Photography by University Communications