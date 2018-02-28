It’s tournament time for the Spartans.
The men’s and women’s basketball teams travel to Asheville this week to compete in their respective Southern Conference tournaments. And the stakes are high – a tournament championship for either team means a trip to the Big Dance.
The women’s team will face off against Chattanooga on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3.
Head Coach Wes Miller’s top-seeded squad will play on Saturday at noon against the winner of Friday’s first-round contest between Samford and Chattanooga. The men’s game will also be broadcast on ESPN3.
UNCG Athletics will provide transportation to Asheville for students for a $10 fee. Bus trips will begin with the men’s basketball game on Saturday, and additional transportation information will be sent via email to students. All UNCG students are eligible for a complimentary ticket to the SoCon Tournament.
To learn more and to stay up-to-date with UNCG basketball, visit uncgspartans.com
Questions about student transportation? Email bluegold@uncg.edu.
Help wish our basketball teams good luck in the SoCon Tournament and we’ll share favorite messages on our channels! Here’s how:
- Send a DM to @uncg on Instagram or a snap to @uncgreensboro on Snapchat.
- Tag feed posts #letsgoG on Twitter and Instagram.
Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications
Photography by University Communications