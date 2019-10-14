With dozens of stories about UNC Greensboro initiatives, research, and real-world impact, the Fall 2019 UNCG Magazine shines a spotlight on Spartans around campus and around the world.

Enjoy the photos and videos – and the outstanding stories – online at alumnimagazine.uncg.edu.

Here’s a look at some of the stories in the new issue:

Deon’te Goodman takes the stage in “Hamilton,” Broadway’s hottest show

The recent UNCG graduate opens up about his opening night in the hit show and how his experiences, from UNCG to New York City, have prepared him for the bright spotlight. Also, scene designer Joseph Forbes ’75 receives a Tony Awards lifetime achievement honor and star Beth Leavel ’80 MA shines in her Tony-nominated “The Prom.”

Dogs have their day

From Walter C. Jackson’s to Chancellor Gilliam’s, UNCG has a proud puppy heritage. Check out fun doggie photos taken in the past weeks at great campus spots, and see if you know their Spartan faculty, staff, and alumni companions. And see how you can share your own pet photos!

Just. Right.

Chez Genèse is one of Greensboro’s most popular new restaurants. But it’s more than an authentic French ambiance that sets it apart. Kathryn Hubert ’12 has a transformative, socially just vision: a sustainable business that employs individuals of all abilities. Magnifique!

Spartans go global

Hong Kong, Costa Rica, Italy … Take a virtual trip around the world, through the photos and stories of UNCG students and alumni. Experiencing “new” cuisines, languages, and cultures, Spartans find endless opportunities to expand their horizons.