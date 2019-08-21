It’s a big year for UNC Greensboro’s B-school.

The Bryan School of Business and Economics is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a variety of events for students, alumni, faculty, and staff throughout the year.

The celebration will culminate in April with a special guest speaker (to be announced in September) and 50th anniversary gala.

While commercial and business classes date back to 1892, when the institution first opened its doors to students, it wasn’t until 1969 that the School of Business and Economics was established as a way to further meet the business needs of students and the community. In 1987, the school was renamed after local businessman and humanitarian Joseph M. Bryan.

The Bryan School is now one of the largest business schools in North Carolina, offering 11 undergraduate, six master’s, and four PhD degree programs, in addition to seven graduate certificates. The school holds dual accreditation in business and accounting from AACSB – a distinction held by only 1% of business schools in the world.

As part of the yearlong celebration, the Bryan School invites its more than 26,000 alumni to share their story at bryan50.uncg.edu. The interactive website features a historical timeline, calendar of events, and special 50th anniversary merchandise.

Are you a prospective student? Learn more about the school’s degree programs at bryan.uncg.edu.