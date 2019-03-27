Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Campus to celebrate ‘A Week at the G’ Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Imagine a weeklong, campus-wide celebration that showcases the “behind-the-scenes” moments of university life as they’re happening – theatre students in rehearsals before the big show, freshmen meeting with faculty mentors, and Dining Services staff prepping for Fried Chicken Wednesday.

From March 31 through April 6, the campus community will come together to do just that as part of the University’s inaugural “A Week at the G.”

The event is a coordinated effort between students, faculty, staff, alumni, and others to showcase the authentic UNCG experience through visual content that is shared in near-real time.

A photo and video essay will be updated throughout the week at weekattheg.uncg.edu. Members of the campus community are encouraged to submit their images for potential inclusion in the online photo and video essay. The submission form can be found on the website.

Additionally, everyone is invited to take part on social media using the hashtag #AWeekattheG. Select social media posts using the hashtag will be featured on the website, and participants will have a chance to win a $50 SpartanCash card as part of a “Photo of the Day” social media contest. The gift cards can be used in various shopping and dining locations on campus.

A Week at the G is an opportunity for the campus to build on the momentum that the University is experiencing. Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. describes this momentum as an “inflection point,” or a critical moment in the University’s history. With record enrollment, increasing national recognition, a new brand campaign, and athletics championships, it’s been a year to remember, and the excitement continues with A Week at the G.

Want to learn more? Visit weekattheg.uncg.edu.

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications