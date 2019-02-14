Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG hosts Campus Compact Presidents Forum, Conference Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

On Wednesday, Feb. 13, UNC Greensboro hosted the ninth annual North Carolina Campus Compact Presidents Forum and 2019 PACE (Pathways to Achieving Civic Engagement) Conference, attracting over 250 educators from across the state.

North Carolina Campus Compact is a collaborative network of colleges and universities committed to educating students for civic and social responsibility, partnering with communities for positive change, and strengthening democracy.

Each year, the Presidents Forum is held in conjunction with the PACE Conference. The two daylong events, which include overlapping sessions, provide an opportunity for presidents and chancellors and other higher education leaders to network and discuss community engagement and other key issues facing colleges and universities today.

Keynote speakers were Dr. John B. King Jr., president and CEO of The Education Trust and former U.S. Secretary of Education; Dr. Mildred García, president of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities; Jeremy Anderson, president of the Education Commission of the States; and Dr. Adam Gismondi, director of impact for the Institute for Democracy and Higher Education.

North Carolina Campus Compact members include UNC System institutions, community colleges, and private colleges and universities. To learn more, visit the organization’s website.