As Hurricane Michael continues to move inland, UNC Greensboro and our Emergency Management Team have been in consultation with state and local officials while closely monitoring potential weather impacts here in the Triad. As of this morning, the National Weather Service has placed much of our region, including Guilford County, under a Tropical Storm Warning. This means we can expect heavy rains during the day, with potentially strong winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour through tonight. These conditions could result in power outages and other impacts.

Based on these conditions, UNCG has elected to cancel classes at 2:00 p.m. We will also cancel all events planned for this afternoon and this evening. Additionally, the University will operate at Condition 1 for employees beginning at 2:00 p.m. Employees should use their discretion in making decisions about travel and work activities. Campus services, including dining facilities, will remain open this evening subject to any safety implications related to weather conditions.

We are taking precautions on our campus by removing or securing loose items (umbrellas, tents, etc.). Please exercise caution when traveling or moving across campus. This is still expected to be a relatively fast-moving storm, and should exit our area by late evening.

UNCG will return to full normal operations and all classes, activities and events will continue as planned beginning on Friday morning.

The safety of the university community is of paramount importance. Please continue to monitor all local and regional weather forecasts and road condition reports when planning travel. We will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide updates as needed throughout the event via email, Spartan Alerts, and the University’s Facebook and Twitter pages.