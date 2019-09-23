College is about more than taking classes. It’s about helping students achieve their goals and prepare for a career. Career & Professional Development (CPD) is here to help students every step of the way with one-on-one coaching, networking and resume software, and professional development and networking events. To more thoroughly encompass everything that CPD offers, the office recently changed its name from Career Services Center to Career & Professional Development.

“Career Services had a transactional connotation where students might think they just come in and get help on their resume, but the reality is that we offer a full suite of opportunities to support students in their career development,” says Nicole Hall, director of CPD. “The goal was to rebrand our office to more thoroughly represent the developmental focus that we have not only on helping students land that first opportunity, but also giving them the skillset that they need to manage their career through life.”

Here’s what Career & Professional Development offers:

One-on-one career coaching

CPD staff are here to help you navigate every step of the process of finding an internship, landing a job, changing career paths, and more.

Peer Career Ambassadors: If you need help with your resume or cover letter, or you are interested in learning about the software available through CPD, you can drop in any time and see a peer career ambassador.

Career Coaches: If you need coaching on strategizing or planning your career, you can make an appointment with a career coach. They can help you strengthen your resume and cover letter, decide on a different career path, prepare for interviews, plan for graduate school, and more. Appointments can be made at uncg.edu/students/.

Software to help you network and find a job

CPD offers free virtual platforms to help you improve your resume, network, and land a job or internship.

VMock: This virtual resume review system allows you to upload your resume and receive real-time feedback to improve your resume score. VMock scores and feedback are focused on presentation, competencies, and impact. Students can log into VMock at uncg.edu/vmock/.

Handshake: This software is an integrated one-stop university recruitment platform featuring over 400,000 employers posting job opportunities. The software promotes jobs to students whose profiles match the job description. Log into Handshake at uncg.edu.

Coming soon! UNCG Making Connections: This platform will allow students and alumni to connect and network. Alumni can indicate how they are willing to help current students (e.g., resume help, informational interviews, etc.), and students can reach out to alumni in their field of choice. The pilot phase begins in October.

Career fairs and professional development events

CPD hosts a variety of career fairs, workshops, and other career events. Upcoming events include:

Fall Career Fair—Wed., Sept. 25 from 1-4:30 p.m. at Leonard J. Kaplan Center for Wellness

Mocktail Hour and Etiquette Dinner —Mon., Oct. 7 from 4-7 p.m. at Elliot University Center

Recreation and Wellness Employment Expo—Tues., Oct. 8 from 4-6 p.m. at Leonard J. Kaplan Center for Wellness

See the CPD’s 2019-20 programming calendar at cpd.uncg.edu/students/attendevents/.

Find out more about CPD at cpd.uncg.edu.

Story by Alexandra McQueen, University Communications

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications