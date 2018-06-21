Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Professor awarded Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

UNC Greensboro’s Dr. Moses Acquaah, professor and head of the Department of Management, was recently awarded a fellowship by the Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship Program (CADFP) to conduct research and mentor students in Ghana.

Acquaah will be working with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and Dr. David Asamoah on collaborative research with business faculty, as well as helping train and mentor KNUST business students. His research will focus on issues that have potential to improve organizational practices and further address socio-economic needs of Ghana.

Ultimately, the goal is to enhance the knowledge-base and research capabilities of both the KNUST faculty and doctoral students.

Acquaah’s project is part of a broader initiative that will pair 55 CADFP scholars with one of 43 higher education institutions and collaborators in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda to work together on curriculum co-development, research, graduate teaching, training and mentoring activities in the coming months.

Now in its fifth year, CADFP develops long-term, mutually-beneficial collaborations between universities in Africa and the United States and Canada. A total of 335 fellowships have been awarded for African-born scholars to travel to Africa since the program’s inception in 2013.