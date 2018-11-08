Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG, CCCC announce new co-admission program Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

UNC Greensboro today announced a new co-admission agreement with Central Carolina Community College (CCCC) to facilitate degree completion and student success by improving access to undergraduate educational resources, university facilities and support systems.

The UNCG-CCCC “Spartan Passage” partnership expands opportunities for transfer students at the Chatham, Harnett and Lee County campuses, to access and complete their baccalaureate degrees in a selection of nearly 60 popular majors including business administration, biology, psychology and computer science.

The UNCG-CCCC partnership is significant for the mostly rural communities of Chatham, Harnett and Lee counties, with an average population density of 166 people or less per square mile. Approximately 2.2 million people – one in five North Carolinians – live in the state’s rural communities. Of the 100 counties in the state, 80 are considered rural.

“Our new partnership is designed to create access and expand educational choices for the more than 5,000 students at CCCC,” said UNCG Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. “Spartan Passage makes the transition to UNCG easy; we have on-site admissions counselors to guide students from all three campuses through the transfer process. The net result is a greater number of qualified graduates in a shorter timeframe at a significant cost-savings.”

“We are delighted to participate in this special program which strengthens our partnership with UNC Greensboro,” said Central Carolina Community College President T.E. Marchant. “Many students come to CCCC as the first step towards transferring to UNCG. We are pleased that our students will have this enhanced transfer opportunity and enjoy the benefits of the Spartan Passage program. We remain committed to providing our students a quality, affordable education and access to excellent universities like UNCG.”

Application for the Spartan Passage program has been streamlined to benefit students with a waived application fee for UNCG; access to campus facilities, events, activities and services, including the UNCG University Library (in-house and online) and the Leonard J. Kaplan Center for Wellness; and academic advising, among other benefits. For more information, visit: admissions.uncg.edu/apply/transfer/co-admission-programs.

UNCG has established co-admission partnerships with Guilford Technical Community College (GTCC), Alamance Community College (ACC), Rockingham Community College (RCC), Randolph Community College (RCC), Forsyth Technical Community College (Forsyth Tech) and Davidson County Community College (DCCC).

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications