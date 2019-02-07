Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Celebrate healthy relationships Feb. 11-14 Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

As Valentine’s Day approaches, love and relationships are on many people’s minds. The Healthy Relationships Initiative (HRI) at UNC Greensboro invites campus and the community to celebrate healthy relationships not just on Feb. 14, but all week long. The Initiative hosts its 3rd Annual Healthy Relationships Week Feb. 11-14, with daily events throughout the community.

“Relationships are important to recognize every day, not just on Valentine’s Day,” said HRI Director Christine Murray, a professor in UNCG’s Department of Counseling and Educational Development. “Each year, we celebrate Healthy Relationships Week to highlight the importance of being intentional in building healthy relationships in many different areas of people’s lives.”

Healthy Relationships Week kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 10, with Sundays Unplugged at Greensboro Children’s Museum. HRI partners with the museum to offer all adults who turn in their cell phones at the front desk free admission to the museum on Sundays in February.

“Our goal is to help parents consider the impact of technology on their interactions with their children,” Murray said.

Additional events planned for the week include campus-based outreach to college students at UNCG on Monday, Feb. 11; a professional training on infertility Tuesday, Feb. 12; a workshop for grandparents Wednesday, Feb. 13, and an online relationship education program on healthy dating relationships Friday, Feb. 15. On Valentine’s Day, HRI will release a “Valentine’s Day Survival Guide” on its website, and announce the winner of a drawing for a movie date-night gift basket.

Learn more on HRI’s Facebook page.