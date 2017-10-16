Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Celebrate UNCG Homecoming Oct. 16-22 Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Thousands of alumni from across the state and beyond will descend on UNCG’s campus this week for one of the university’s favorite traditions: Homecoming.

The annual, weeklong celebration gives Spartans the opportunity to reconnect with old classmates and professors, see how both the campus and the city have grown, and show off their Spartan pride.

The main event? The Homecoming Block Party at Kaplan Commons on Saturday, complete with food trucks, street performers, a beer garden and special musical guest Sleeping Booty. This year’s party will be even larger than last year, and the entire campus community is invited to join the celebration.

After the party, the men’s soccer team will take on Mercer in what will be a tough Southern Conference match-up. The Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned at halftime of the game.

But Homecoming is more than just one day. Throughout the week, over 30 reunions and events will take place – including the 3rd annual Spartan Hop for Graduates of the Last Decade (GOLD), the Rugby Alumni 40th annual Past vs. Present Match and the UNCG Legacy Reception, to name a few.

For students, UNCG Athletics will once again host the popular “Spartan Madness” event – the official kickoff to the men’s and women’s basketball seasons – on Thursday at 8 p.m.

And on Friday, Spartans will gather for s’mores, hot cocoa and a massive bonfire at Kaplan Commons.

Check out the full calendar of events at homecoming.uncg.edu.

Welcome home, Spartans!

Join the conversation on Homecoming by tagging your posts #uncghome and #uncg125. Students also can participate in our Snapchat contest for a chance to win a university prize pack with $125 in SpartanCash. To enter, students must send a snap with the event filter at Kaplan Commons to @uncgreensboro, either from the bonfire on Friday night or the block party on Saturday. A winner will be chosen Monday, Oct. 23.

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications

Photography by Jiyoung Park, University Communications