Gear up in your blue and gold, and get ready to show off that Spartan spirit.

It’s Homecoming week.

UNC Greensboro’s annual Homecoming celebration kicks off this Wednesday and runs through Sunday, with the festivities culminating on Saturday at the annual Homecoming Block Party at Kaplan Commons.

UNCG alumni, students, faculty, staff, and community members are invited to join in on the celebration and attend the many events the University will be hosting throughout the week.

What’s new this year? UNCG Volleyball and the Bryan School of Business and Economics are celebrating their 50th anniversaries, and the Homecoming 5K has returned with a special Wonder Woman theme.

The full calendar of events can be viewed at uncg.homecoming.edu. Below is a list of our favorite Homecoming events for Spartans.

Homecoming Kick-off Party

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 4-7 p.m.

Leonard J. Kaplan Center for Wellness

Student-only event – valid UNCG student ID is required for admission

Homecoming Royal Court Contest

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m.

Elliott University Center (EUC) Auditorium

Spartan Madness

Thursday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m.

Fleming Gym

Student-only event – valid UNCG student ID is required for admission

42nd Annual Rugby Past vs. Present Match

Friday, Oct. 18, 6-9 p.m.

Campus Rec Field

Homecoming Bonfire

Friday, Oct. 18, 7:30-9 p.m.

Kaplan Commons (EUC lawn)

5th Annual Spartan Hop

Friday, Oct. 18, 9-11 p.m.

Alumni House

Register online

DC Wonder Woman Homecoming 5K

Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m.

Race begins at Pedestrian Underpass

Register online

Homecoming Block Party featuring Atlanta’s Pure Party Band

Saturday, Oct. 19, 3-7 p.m.

Kaplan Commons (EUC lawn)

Volleyball vs. Mercer (50th anniversary celebration game)

Saturday, Oct. 19, 4 p.m.

Fleming Gym

Men’s soccer vs. Wofford

Saturday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m.

UNCG Soccer Stadium

The Homecoming Royalty Coronation will take place at halftime.

Spartans can share their Homecoming highlights on social media by doing the following:

Tagging their posts #UNCGhome and #UNCGWay on Twitter and Instagram.

Using our Facebook profile and camera frames, and Snapchat filters at key events, including the Kick-off Party, Spartan Madness, Bonfire, Block Party, and men’s soccer game.

Tagging @uncg in Instagram story segments or sending us posts direct. The University will re-post favorite segments to its stories during the week.

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications