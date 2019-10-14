Gear up in your blue and gold, and get ready to show off that Spartan spirit.
It’s Homecoming week.
UNC Greensboro’s annual Homecoming celebration kicks off this Wednesday and runs through Sunday, with the festivities culminating on Saturday at the annual Homecoming Block Party at Kaplan Commons.
UNCG alumni, students, faculty, staff, and community members are invited to join in on the celebration and attend the many events the University will be hosting throughout the week.
What’s new this year? UNCG Volleyball and the Bryan School of Business and Economics are celebrating their 50th anniversaries, and the Homecoming 5K has returned with a special Wonder Woman theme.
The full calendar of events can be viewed at uncg.homecoming.edu. Below is a list of our favorite Homecoming events for Spartans.
Homecoming Kick-off Party
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 4-7 p.m.
Leonard J. Kaplan Center for Wellness
Student-only event – valid UNCG student ID is required for admission
Homecoming Royal Court Contest
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m.
Elliott University Center (EUC) Auditorium
Spartan Madness
Thursday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m.
Fleming Gym
Student-only event – valid UNCG student ID is required for admission
42nd Annual Rugby Past vs. Present Match
Friday, Oct. 18, 6-9 p.m.
Campus Rec Field
Homecoming Bonfire
Friday, Oct. 18, 7:30-9 p.m.
Kaplan Commons (EUC lawn)
5th Annual Spartan Hop
Friday, Oct. 18, 9-11 p.m.
Alumni House
Register online
DC Wonder Woman Homecoming 5K
Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m.
Race begins at Pedestrian Underpass
Register online
Homecoming Block Party featuring Atlanta’s Pure Party Band
Saturday, Oct. 19, 3-7 p.m.
Kaplan Commons (EUC lawn)
Volleyball vs. Mercer (50th anniversary celebration game)
Saturday, Oct. 19, 4 p.m.
Fleming Gym
Men’s soccer vs. Wofford
Saturday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m.
UNCG Soccer Stadium
The Homecoming Royalty Coronation will take place at halftime.
Spartans can share their Homecoming highlights on social media by doing the following:
- Tagging their posts #UNCGhome and #UNCGWay on Twitter and Instagram.
- Using our Facebook profile and camera frames, and Snapchat filters at key events, including the Kick-off Party, Spartan Madness, Bonfire, Block Party, and men’s soccer game.
- Tagging @uncg in Instagram story segments or sending us posts direct. The University will re-post favorite segments to its stories during the week.
Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications
Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications