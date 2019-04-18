Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: A celebration of excellence at 2019 Faculty Awards Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

The videos showed the honorees larger than life. And that’s fitting, when you consider the impact these faculty have on our students, our state, and – in many cases – our world.

The 2019 Faculty Awards Ceremony was held Wednesday in the Elliott University Center Auditorium. The awards honor UNC Greensboro faculty who display excellence in teaching, research, and enhancing student success.

Provost Dana Dunn welcomed the audience and honorees with remarks – as did Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. via a beautiful taped video message. They noted the ceremony presented an ideal opportunity to celebrate the outstanding achievements of our faculty.

Board of Trustees Chair Brad Hayes joined Dunn in presenting awards. Dr. Alan Boyette assisted in the ceremony, which included brief videos highlighting the recipients’ accomplishments and approach to teaching.

The recipients of the 2019 Faculty Awards:

Dr. Dianne Welsh: UNC Board of Governors Excellence in Teaching Award

Dr. Mariche Bayonas: Mary Settle Sharp Award for Teaching Excellence Award

Dr. Amanda Gale: James Y. Joyner Award for Teaching Excellence Award

Dr. Aaron Terranova: Anna Maria Gove Award for Teaching Excellence Award

Dr. Pam Kocher Brown: UNCG Award for Excellence in Online Education Award

Dr. Susan Keane: Outstanding Faculty Mentor Award from the Graduate School

Dr. Ruth DeHoog and Dr. Ken Klase (on behalf of MPA program, Political Science): Student Learning Enhancement Award

Dr. Ramji Bhandari: Thomas Undergraduate Research Mentor Award

Sarah Dunning: Advising Excellence Award for Faculty Advisor

Steve Haines: Gladys Strawn Bullard Award

Dr. Matina Kalcounis-Ruppell: Holshouser Award for Excellence in Public Service nominee

Dr. Tom Martinek, Sr.: O. Max Gardner Award nominee

Dr. L. DiAnne Borders: Senior Research Excellence Award

Dr. Risa Applegarth: Junior Research Excellence Award

Six faculty members received 30 years of service awards: Dr. Keith Debbage, Dr. John Lepri, Roberta (Robin) Maxwell, Dr. Jonathan Tudge, Dr. Kathleen Williams, and Dr. Michael Zimmerman.

Six received 35 years of service awards: Dr. Rebecca Adams, Cathy Griffith, Mary Eloise Hassell, Dr. Susan Keane, Professor Jo Ramsay Leimenstoll, and Dr. Jerry Walsh.

Three were recognized for 40 years of service: Dr. William Karper, Dr. Stephen Layson, and Mark Schumacher.

A reception in the Alumni House followed.

This year the Faculty and Staff Awards are being presented in two parts, to better highlight the outstanding contributions of both UNCG faculty and UNCG staff members. The Staff Awards Ceremony will be held on May 20.

Story by Mike Harris, University Communications

Photography by Jiyoung Park, University Communications