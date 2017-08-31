Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG to host Celtic music night featuring NPR’s Fiona Ritchie Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

In just seven days, prepare for a global weekend, and it starts at UNCG.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, the night before the National Folk Festival kicks off in downtown Greensboro, UNCG’s Atlantic World Research Network (AWRN) welcomes Scottish music maven Fiona Ritchie, best known as host and producer of NPR’s “The Thistle & Shamrock,” and Doug Orr, founder of the legendary Swannanoa Gathering. The free concert and discussion begins at 7 p.m. in Elliott University Center Auditorium.

Ritchie and Orr will present “Wayfaring Strangers,” a transatlantic journey through Celtic and mountain music in story and song, based on their bestselling book and album.

Gaelic music duo Mary Jane Lamond and Wendy MacIsaac, from Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, open the evening presentation.

“One of North Carolina’s most powerful transatlantic ties is its Celtic music traditions,” said Dr. Christopher Hodgkins, AWRN director. “They are the songs of highland and lowland Scotland and Ulster, and their ties go further back to ancient Gaelic music of Wales, Ireland, France and Spain – and northward to the Canadian Maritime Provinces.”

The concert also serves as an introduction to UNCG’s 2017 AWRN conference, “Atlantic World Arts.” AWRN focuses on interdisciplinary research, teaching and creative work concerning peoples, cultures and ecologies of the “Atlantic Rim” – Africa, Europe and the Americas – embracing Atlantic World work in the humanities, arts, sciences and social sciences.

This year’s conference also includes a keynote lecture on African modernist photography by Dr. Candace Keller, a presentation on the art of African American preaching by Dr. Jeff Titon, a transatlantic modernism art exhibition at the Weatherspoon Art Museum and sessions that illustrate thematic links to UNCG’s annual Collage concert.

For more information about the interdisciplinary Atlantic World Arts Symposium, which includes presentations throughout Sept. 8 and 9, visit awrn.uncg.edu.