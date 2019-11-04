UNC Greensboro Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. has been named one of the Triad Business Journal’s 2019 Power Players.

Each year, the Triad Business Journal identifies key leaders who have put impactful ideas into action to lead the region forward.

The Triad Business Journal recognized Chancellor Gilliam’s efforts in guiding the school’s Millennial Campus initiative, as well as enhanced research opportunities through a two-year grant that will result in a high-speed data network.

The Millennial Campus will create opportunities for growth, development of innovative academic experiences, and the creation of unique public-private partnerships for the University. Two areas of campus will be recognized as new districts for future development: one primarily along Gate City Boulevard, which will focus on health and wellness, and the other along Tate Street, which will focus on visual and performing arts.

With N.C. A&T, UNCG has been awarded a two-year National Science Foundation (NSF) grant of $499,912 to build a high-speed research data network that will both connect the two largest universities in the Triad with each other and enable faster, easier sharing of research with scientists around the world.

Additionally, under Chancellor Gilliam’s leadership, the University enrolled a record number of students this fall: 20,196. The University has received national recognition for its commitment to student success from The Chronicle of Higher Education and The Education Trust, which has led to over $5 million in grant support for student success programs on campus.

UNCG ranks No. 1 statewide and No. 27 nationally for social mobility, a new U.S. News & World Report category that highlights institutions that are most successful in enrolling and graduating students who come from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The University has also been recognized as a great place to work, appearing in the Forbes Best Midsize Employers of 2018 ranking list.

Further, UNCG recently launched five new programs to meet student and labor market demand: an MS in Analytics and Informatics; a BS in Information Studies; an online PhD in Business Administration; a joint PhD in Social Work with NC A&T; and an online BS in Integrated Professional Studies.