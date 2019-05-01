Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Chancellor message: Tragedy at UNC Charlotte Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

On Wednesday, May 1, Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. sent a message to the campus community about the tragedy at UNC Charlotte. The full message is below.

Dear UNCG Community,

Yesterday’s tragedy at UNC Charlotte has stunned and saddened us all. Our thoughts first and foremost are with those affected directly – the students, faculty, staff, and members of the UNC Charlotte community. We stand with them as they begin the difficult process of healing. Any resources at UNCG that can be helpful in this time of need have been offered and will continue to be offered to our sister institution.

With such senseless violence hitting so close to home, we are mindful that many in our own UNCG community have family, friends, and loved ones who attend UNC Charlotte, who work there, or who are part of that community. To all touched by this terrible event, we offer our full support.

In solidarity with our friends and colleagues at UNC Charlotte, students and UNCG community members are invited to join a vigil and moment of silence on campus at 6 p.m. this evening (Wednesday, May 1). The vigil will be outdoors on the Kaplan Commons, in front of the Elliott University Center. This will coincide with a planned vigil at UNC Charlotte.

For those here in our community, let me take this moment to offer a few important reminders of the resources we have available to help us stay as safe as possible and to help us work through this time of heartbreak.

Download the LiveSafe mobile app: This is a crucial component in our safety preparedness and communications effort. It also helps you provide anonymous tips to the police if you see or hear something that concerns you. Click here for more information. If you don’t have the app yet, get it now.

Pay attention to Spartan Alerts and react immediately: These alerts are ONLY sent in the time of an emergency or critical incident ON CAMPUS that may have an immediate safety/security impact at UNCG. To receive Spartan Alert text messages, you must register your mobile phone and opt-in to text alerts in UNCGenie. It only takes a minute; click here for instructions.

Attend free Run Hide Fight training: This is the recommended training from the Department of Homeland Security for active shooter response. The free class offered by UNCG Police takes approximately one hour and gives participants an opportunity to practice what they learn. My team and I have attended; it is well worth your time. To get more information or to register for the class, visit https://police.uncg.edu/run- hide-fight.

Beyond these steps, we also have resources to help you cope. Students seeking support can come to The UNCG Counseling Center (107 Gray Drive) during business hours (8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday – Thursday and 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Fridays), as well as access after-hours telephone support by calling the Counseling Center at 336-334-5874. You can also seek support at the Campus Violence Response Center located at the Gove Student Health Center Building (336-334-9839).

The Dean of Students Office (210 EUC) and numerous other support resources are available throughout our community. Campus Ministries (500 Stirling Street) offers students a compassionate and connected space for healing.

Employees who need help are urged to talk to their supervisors and work with HR to access the benefits of our Employee Assistance Program. Click the link or call 800-630-4847 (TDD: 800-697-0353) for more information.

Today, we mourn with the UNC Charlotte community. Let’s come together to offer them whatever strength and support we can. We are united with everyone in “Niner Nation.”

Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr.

Chancellor