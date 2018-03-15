Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG named 'College of Distinction' Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

UNC Greensboro has been named a “College of Distinction,” an honor awarded to only four public universities in North Carolina.

The honor recognizes institutions of higher education that are committed to high-impact practices that provide an outstanding student experience. That experience is marked by student engagement and retention and the development of lifelong learning strategies, cumulative knowledge and success among students from a wide variety of socioeconomic and educational backgrounds.

UNCG was selected for the honor because it meets all four of the distinctions in diverse areas across campus: students engaged in active learning through common intellectual experiences, undergraduate research and diversified, global learning; great teaching that includes first-year seminars and experiences, writing-intensive courses and collaborative assignments and projects; a vibrant community where service-learning and community-based learning are emphasized; and successful outcomes attained through internship opportunities, capstone courses and projects.

“This honor highlights the progressive and high-impact services we provide for students,” said Director of New Student Transitions & First Year Experience Kim Sousa-Peoples. “From first-year programs such as NAV1GATE New Student Convocation to learning communities at the Residential Colleges to global experiences through International Programs to developmental academic advising, this recognition affirms our achievement in offering a rich array of innovative and effective programs to a broad range of UNCG students.”

The College of Distinction methodology is supported by research from the Pew Charitable Trust, the Association of American Colleges & Universities and the Council for the Advancement of Standards in Higher Education.

To learn more about campus life, academic programs and the admissions process at UNCG, visit admissions.uncg.edu.

Photography by Alycee Byrd, University Communications