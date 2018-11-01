Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG, DCCC announce new co-admission program Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

UNC Greensboro and Davidson County Community College (DCCC) have partnered to create a smooth and continuous transition for community college students. Current and prospective DCCC students seeking to continue their studies and earn a bachelor’s degree can now enroll in the new co-admission program called DCCC Spartan Passage. The program aims to improve student access to higher education.

The agreement gives DCCC students working toward earning an associate degree the opportunity to complete their studies at UNCG without needing to reapply. Students who apply to DCCC Spartan Passage will have the UNCG application fee waived and may be eligible for scholarships. Throughout their time at DCCC, participants must complete 15-17 credit hours of coursework per term, earn a minimum GPA of 2.0 and complete associate degree requirements at DCCC.

“This strategic partnership helps DCCC to provide students with even more opportunity for the future,” DCCC President Mary Rittling said. “The goal is to make the possibility of continuing undergraduate education less complex. We are excited to partner with UNCG and feel confident that the educational experiences provided by both institutions will serve program participants in their educational and professional endeavors.”

Participants are automatically eligible for many UNCG bachelor’s degree programs. Others requiring auditions or secondary admissions processes may require additional steps by the applicant. The program also offers six accelerated master’s degree programs that would create a path for community college students to go from associate degree to bachelor’s and then master’s.

“The UNCG-DCCC Spartan Passage partnership expands educational opportunities for students, allowing them to pursue and complete their baccalaureate degrees in a selection of nearly 60 popular majors including business administration, biology, psychology and computer science,” said UNCG Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. “By providing DCCC students with a seamless transition to the UNC Greensboro campus, this collaboration will produce a greater number of workforce-ready, qualified graduates at a significant cost-savings to them. Co-admitted students are eligible for many valuable UNCG benefits, including access to the UNCG University Library, the Leonard J. Kaplan Center for Wellness and UNCG academic advising, among others.”

Staff from both institutions will work together with students to ensure coordinated federal and state financial aid. Academic advisors will work with students to maximize the number of credits that will apply toward a bachelor’s degree at UNCG.

To learn more about UNCG’s co-admission programs with local community colleges, click here.