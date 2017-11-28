Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Tiny solution: Designing microdwellings for millennials Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Jessica Ocasio understands the frustrations of affordable housing options for young adults. A native of Puerto Rico, she saw the scarcity of student housing as an undergraduate student.

Now, Ocasio is equipping herself with a Master of Fine Arts in Interior Architecture in hopes of easing the housing burden for young adults. Her research explores how microdwellings may offer a creative solution.

“Young adults who have faced economic or financial tribulations have to learn to do more with less,” Ocasio said.

As part of her studio work, Ocasio is designing three types of microdwelling communities: tiny houses, accessory dwelling units and micro unit apartments.

“Now I’m seeing the reasons why people live in tiny houses,” she said. “It’s much more than downsizing – people choose it as a lifestyle.”

Ocasio is working on a tiny house village design for The Farm at Penny Lane in Pittsboro, affiliated with UNC Chapel Hill’s Center for Excellence in Community Health, which provides farm therapy for clients with mental disabilities.

In May, she plans to continue taking steps toward owning her own interior design firm with a focus on tiny houses.

Story by Elizabeth L. Harrison, University Communications

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications