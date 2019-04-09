Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Dianne Welsh wins Excellence in Teaching Award Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

The University of North Carolina Board of Governors has selected UNC Greensboro’s Dr. Dianne Welsh to receive a 2019 Award for Excellence in Teaching.

Welsh is Hayes Distinguished Professor of Entrepreneurship in the Bryan School of Business and Economics’ Department of Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Hospitality and Tourism. She will be recognized at the April 17 Faculty Awards ceremony at UNCG and will receive the award during May Commencement.

“Just get out there and do it.”

The sheer number of students and faculty that Welsh has inspired with that notion is staggering. She has spent a career empowering students, faculty, and budding entrepreneurs to engage, explore, take risks, and believe in their own ideas. Through her guidance, students graduate with real-world experiences as innovative problem-solvers.

Whether through teaching and training students or mentoring faculty, Welsh has become synonymous with the entrepreneurial movement at UNCG. As the architect of the Cross-Disciplinary Entrepreneurship Program – a program that consists of over 50 courses in 27 different departments at both the undergraduate and graduate level – Welsh has bridged the campus by facilitating communication, instruction, and engagement across disciplines.

She also shares her success and expertise with other colleges and universities worldwide to promote and establish new programs in entrepreneurship. She has won the Global Consortium of Entrepreneurship Centers’ Award for Excellence in Entrepreneurship Teaching & Pedagogical Innovation and the Deshpande Foundation Award for Excellence in Curriculum Innovation in Entrepreneurship.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Excellence in Teaching award, which recognizes the extraordinary contributions of outstanding faculty members at North Carolina’s public universities and the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics. Welsh is one of 17 recipients were nominated by special committees at each institution and selected by the Board of Governors Committee on Educational Planning, Policies, and Programs.

“This award is an opportunity to acknowledge the great work that’s being done by some of the finest instructors in all of higher education,” said UNC System Interim President Bill Roper. “It represents the talent we have in the UNC System and the high-quality education our students receive.”

Read more about the 2019 Awards for Excellence in Teaching recipients, including biographies and photos.

Story by University Communications

Photography by Jiyoung Park, University Communications