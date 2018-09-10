Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG presents yearlong event series exploring the 1960s Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

For 2018-19, UNCG presents a campus-wide collaboration: “The ‘60s: Exploring the Limits,” a series of events that draws inspiration from the extraordinary decade of the 1960s.

It was a time of upheaval and transformation, and the themes still resonate today: civil rights, freedom of speech and expression, feminism, political divide, environmental concerns and expanding boundaries in technology and culture.

The yearlong series, designed by a faculty and staff steering committee from across the University, follows other interdisciplinary series “War and Peace Imagined” in 2016-17 and “Globe and Cosmos” in 2014-15.

A selection of fall events are listed below, and in spring, look forward to a concert by jazz legend Herbie Hancock, a photography exhibit about the Freedom Riders and Freedom Schools, and films and discussions dedicated to protest and music, including a symposium on the Grateful Dead. For more information about the series as a whole, and to see additional events, view the website here.

The 1960s: A Survey of the Decade

Open now, through Feb. 17, Weatherspoon Art Museum

This art exhibition highlights styles and social issues that emerged during the turbulent decade of the 1960s. Among other work, you’ll see prints that feature musical icons of the decade: the Beatles, James Brown, Dionne Warwick, the Rolling Stones, the Beach Boys and the Shirelles.

Weatherspoon Art Museum hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Free Speech on Campus: A Challenge of Our Time

Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m, EUC Auditorium

Dr. Geoffrey Stone will trace the history of academic freedom in our nation, explore reasons for recent controversies, present an approach to these issues and suggest avenues to explore going forward. Free and open to the public.

Hair, the American Tribal Love-Rock Musical

Sept. 22-29, Taylor Theatre

The UNCG School of Theatre presents the story of active, bohemian “Age of Aquarius” youth in New York City, advancing ideas of gender and racial equality and fighting against conscription into the Vietnam War. For showtimes and tickets, visit UNCG Theatre or call the Triad Stage Box Office at 336-272-0160.

Learning from the 1960s Civil Right Movement: Strategic Nonviolence and Social Transformation

Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m., Stone Building, Edwards Lounge, Room 219

Hear from Dr. Elmira Nazombe about how the civil rights movement shaped, and continues to influence, the modern fight for racial, economic and social justice.

Free and open to the public.

Alexander Bernstein and Lara Downs

Oct. 12, 8 p.m. School of Music Building, Recital Hall

Acclaimed pianist Lara Downes will present a program of Bernstein’s “Anniversaries for Piano” along with 20 newly commissioned Anniversaries on the occasion of the composer Leonard Bernstein’s Centennial. Bernstein’s son Alexander will provide narration to the works. For tickets, visit ucls.uncg.edu.

Vietnam: the Chemical War

Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. School of Education Building, Room 120

Dr. David Biggs will give a lecture about the film that sparked global anti-war protests and galvanized budding environmental movements.

Free and open to the public. For more information, visit the event page.

UNCG Faculty Jazz Sextet: The Music of West Side Story

Oct. 26, 7:30 pm, The Crown at the Carolina Theatre

The UNCG Faculty Jazz Sextet continues UNCG’s celebration of Leonard Bernstein’s centennial with an original arrangement of the music from his masterpiece West Side Story. For tickets, visit carolinatheatre.com

Spartan Jazz Collective: The Music of Herbie Hancock

Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m., The Crown at the Carolina Theatre

Hancock’s music realized by the Spartan Jazz Collective, a mentoring jazz septet comprised of UNCG students and faculty, focuses on his music from the 1960s. For tickets, visit carolinatheatre.com

Fall Dances: Freedom of Information Section III

Nov. 16, 8:00 p.m.; Nov. 17, 2 p.m., School of Dance Theater

The School of Dance presents a piece created by choreographers Bill T. Jones and Arnie Zane, which is an artistic response to the 1966 Freedom of Information Act.

For tickets, visit the School of Dance

Long Strange Trip: The Untold Story of the Grateful Dead

Nov. 16, 6:30 p.m., Greensboro Project Space

Screening and discussions of parts I and II of the Grateful Dead documentary.