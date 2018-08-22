Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: From fairy tales to Andy Warhol, a look at the Weatherspoon’s fall exhibits Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

The Weatherspoon Art Museum is often referred to as one of UNC Greensboro’s gems.

Nationally recognized for its collection of modern and contemporary American art and its dynamic exhibitions, the museum attracts a broad audience across the state and beyond.

It’s the diversity of the artwork that stands out. And this fall is no exception. Whether you’re interested in Andy Warhol, Latin American culture or fairy tales, there’s something for everyone in the list of upcoming exhibitions below.

Admission and parking are free. Learn more at weatherspoon.uncg.edu.

1960s: A Survey of the Decade

July 14 – Feb. 17

The Gregory D. Ivy Gallery, The Weatherspoon Guild Gallery

Drawn from the museum’s collection, this exhibition – held in conjunction with the campus-wide initiative, “1960s: Exploring the Limits” – highlights various art styles and social issues that emerged in the United States during the turbulent decade of the 1960s.

Dread and Delight: Fairy Tales in an Anxious World

Aug. 25 – Dec. 9

The Bob & Lissa Shelley McDowell Gallery

“Dread and Delight” brings together the work of contemporary artists who use classical fairy tales to address the complexities of our lives today. No matter their approach, each of the artists dismantles and reassembles the tales in imaginative ways – from a life-size carriage made of crystallized candy to a 1,800-foot-long braid of hair. Check out a time-lapse video of the carriage assembly below.

Andy Warhol: Prints, Polaroids, and Photographs from the Collection

Sept. 29 – Feb. 3

Gallery 6

Andy Warhol explored the relationships among artistic expression, celebrity culture and popular culture that first began in the 1960s. In a way, his singular, matchless endeavors anticipated today’s trends with Instagram, Snapchat and cell phone cameras. Three distinct bodies of work – prints, Polaroids and photographs – comprise this star-studded exhibition to underscore Warhol’s unique vision.

Modern Roots: A Survey of Latin American Art from the Collection

Oct. 13 – Dec. 23

The Louise D. and Herbert S. Falk, Sr. Gallery

In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 – Oct. 15), the museum will showcase objects from its collection by modern and contemporary artists hailing from the diverse Latin American cultures of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua and Uruguay.

Oscar Muñoz: Re/trato

Oct. 13 – Dec. 23

The Leah Louise B. Tannenbaum Gallery

Oscar Muñoz’s video “Re/trato” shows the artist painting a self-portrait with water. The portrait, however, evaporates and vanishes as the overhead sun and the hot pavement on which Muñoz draws absorbs the water. Thus, the artist is never able to completely finish it. Muñoz repeats the drawing process over and over again to evoke concepts like memory, the passing of time, flux and loss.