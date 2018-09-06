Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG to host Fall Career Fair Sept. 13 Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Spartans looking to get a head start on their careers will have the chance Thursday, Sept. 13, when over 80 employers from across the Triad and the nation descend on the Kaplan Center.

UNC Greensboro Career Services Center’s 2018 Fall Career Fair kicks off at 1 and ends at 4:30 p.m. Students of all majors and alumni are invited to network with employers offering full-time and internship opportunities.

“The Fall Career Fair is one of the largest all-majors events of the year,” said Catherine Goetz, associate director for employer relations. “It creates space for students to engage with leading local and national employers, and is an incredible opportunity for students to begin making the connections they’ll need to be intentional about their careers post-graduation.”

BB&T Corporation, the City of Greensboro, Guilford Child Development, HanesBrands, Furnitureland South, Infosys, Pepsi Bottling Ventures, UNC Health Care and Volvo Group North America are a few of the names on the list so far – a list that Goetz said continues to grow.

The Peace Corps and Marine Corps will also be on hand, as well as a number of graduate schools. UNCG’s Bryan School of Business and Economics, Master of Public Affairs and The Graduate School have signed on.

Free head shots will be available at the event. And a free shuttle will run from 1 to 4:30 p.m. with pick-up/drop-off on Stirling Street in front of the EUC and the Kaplan Center entrance on McCormick Street.

Professional attire is required for all attendees. And Career Services suggests having multiple copies of your resume available.

Goetz said with the employers represented offering full-time or internship opportunities, students “can come away with tangible next steps.”

For more information and a full list of employers, visit the Fall Career Fair website.

Story by Elizabeth L. Harrison, University Communications

Photography courtesy of University Communications