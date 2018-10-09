Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Fall edition of UNCG Magazine now available online Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

The Fall 2018 UNCG Magazine is now available online.

This engaging online magazine – newly enhanced for handheld devices as well as computers – tells the stories of several veteran students and alumni and how UNCG has supported the students’ transition to civilian and UNCG student life.

Also featured is Oscar nominee and “The Big Sick” co-screenwriter Emily V. Gordon ’01, ’03 MS/EdS, who credits UNCG for helping her gain the skills she needed to succeed in diverse fields and find satisfaction and her “superpowers” along her journey to the red carpet.

Catch a slice of UNCG life through the places on campus that mean most to students and alumni, and enjoy a video extra that shows a few of these special campus spots.

Check out UNCG’s 1960s events line-up, including another “Year of the Grateful Dead,” and the University Concert and Lecture Series guest musician Herbie Hancock. Help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Neo-Black Society.

In the “studio” section, read about alumnus Keith Harris’ role on “The Walking Dead.” A video extra shows the building process of a life-size sugar carriage that’s part of the Weatherspoon Art Museum’s “Dread and Delight” exhibition, open through Dec. 9.

Finally, revisit our men’s basketball team’s journey to the NCAA Tournament last year – watch two videos – and see the excitement building toward this year’s season.

Explore the magazine, watch videos and read more at alumnimagazine.uncg.edu.

Story by Susan Kirby-Smith, University Communications

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications