From taking on the opioid epidemic to re-envisioning the liberal arts for the modern world, researchers at UNC Greensboro are making an impact. Our scholars are transforming the lives of students, strengthening our communities, and driving new discoveries.

Read about our impactful, community-engaged research in the fall edition of UNCG Research Magazine, now available online at researchmagazine.uncg.edu.

The magazine’s interactive website includes feature-length and shorter articles, faculty and student profiles, image galleries, and more. The current issue and previous issues are also available in PDF format.

Here’s a quick look at the three feature stories in the fall issue:

Life Saver The opioid epidemic has hit nearly every part of the United States. In 2017, an average of five people died from opioid overdoses every day in North Carolina. UNCG researchers have joined with local officials to turn the tide in Guilford County.

Better Together UNCG researchers, teachers, students, and families have teamed up to transform a Rockingham County elementary school. Partnership is the name of the game at this “lab school,” as they create an environment of authentic teaching, and learning, and excitement for the future.

Humanities Now What do subjects like history, classical studies, literature, and philosophy have to do with real-world success? Everything. UNCG is lifting the skills and knowledge that the humanities offer into the spotlight and retooling the liberal arts for today.

Read more at researchmagazine.uncg.edu.