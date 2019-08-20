Students are back on campus. Classes have begun. And soon, Spartan sports will be back in action.

The 2019-20 athletic season will kick off this week with men’s and women’s soccer games at home.

Men’s soccer will compete in exhibition games on Wednesday, Aug. 21, against Montreat College and on Saturday, Aug. 24, against College of Charleston. Both games will take place at 7 p.m. at UNCG Soccer Stadium. The team’s regular season home opener is Friday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. against George Washington. On Sept. 9., the Spartans will take on the UNC Chapel Hill Tarheels.

Chris Rich was announced as men’s soccer head coach in July. Rich is a seasoned coach and recruiter with a track record of success at Atlantic Coast Conference programs like Duke, UNC Chapel Hill, and Virginia Tech.

The women’s team, three-time Southern Conference champions and conference favorites again for this year, will play its first regular season game Thursday, Aug. 22, against Arkansas. The game will begin at 7 p.m. at UNCG Soccer Stadium. The 2019 squad returns nine starters, including SoCon Freshman Player of the Year Nicole Souply.

UNCG Volleyball, in its 50th year, will return to action on Friday, Aug. 30, with a home game against North Carolina Central. The program will celebrate its 50th anniversary at the Oct. 19 match against Mercer.

In addition to soccer and volleyball, men’s and women’s tennis, golf, and cross country also compete this fall. Men’s and women’s basketball will take the court in November.

While men’s and women’s basketball games are ticketed, all other games are free and open to the public. To learn more and to view the UNCG Athletics schedule for the fall, visit uncgspartans.com.

Photography courtesy of UNCG Athletics