UNC Greensboro and Guilford Technical Community College teamed up on Saturday to host the first-ever Titan-to-Spartan Connect, a joint orientation program for GTCC students interested in transferring to UNCG.

More than 100 students and guests participated in the event, which included a campus resources fair, sessions with academic advisors, financial aid officers, and admissions staff, and a student panel. The event was funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Frontier Set initiative.

While most community college students plan to pursue a four-year degree, only 15% of students nationally graduate within six years. Titan-to-Spartan Connect helps UNCG and GTCC work together to identify prospective transfer students early on in the process and better support them as they seek a bachelor’s degree.

Transfer students represent more than 25% of UNCG’s total student population, and GTCC is one of several community colleges that have tailored partnership agreements with the University to facilitate a seamless transition to campus.

“This is the start of a new approach for us – one that is meant to bring about even better results for our transfer students,” said Dr. Andrew Hamilton, associate vice provost for student success and dean of undergraduate studies at UNCG. “I’m happy to see so many students and families identifying as Titans as well as Spartans so early in their community-college careers. Providing them with academic and financial aid advising on a four-year plan is critical if we are to make sure they graduate on time and with minimal debt. This kind of support is a central feature of our ‘No Surprises’ approach.”

“Many community college students are the first in their families to go to college, and through events such as this, we are able to help students and their families understand how important it is to plan their educational pathway early,” said Deborah Walsh, dean of business for creative and performing arts at GTCC. “By making students and their families aware of all the resources GTCC and UNCG have to offer them, they will make a smooth transition after graduation from GTCC to UNCG, and maximize all that both institutions have to offer as they pursue their career goals and achieve their dreams.”

Titan-to-Spartan Connect is just one example of the growing partnership between the two institutions. In 2017, UNCG and GTCC announced a new co-admission agreement, “G-Squared.” Prospective students complete just one application, with a waived application fee for UNCG. Admitted students have access to UNCG facilities and advising while they complete their associate degrees at GTCC. To learn more about G-Squared, visit the UNCG admissions site.

View highlights from Titan-to-Spartan Connect below.

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications

Photography by Carrie Lilly, Guilford Technical Community College