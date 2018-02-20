Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG to host Fit Expo 2018 at Kaplan Center Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

UNC Greensboro will host Fit Expo 2018 – a national conference for young fitness professionals – this weekend at the Leonard J. Kaplan Center for Wellness on campus.

More than 600 fitness instructors from across the country will arrive in Greensboro on Friday for the three-day event, which includes student presentations, classes with master trainers, breakout sessions and a keynote presentation by Jericho McMatthews, a Beachbody Live Super Trainer and co-creator of Core De Force.

“We are showcasing to the world what’s to come in the fitness industry,” said Kyle Anderson, assistant director for fitness in the Dept. of Recreation and Wellness and Fit Expo event coordinator. “From global premiers for Beachbody Live, Plae Hard and Les Mills, to workouts developed at universities across the country, this event will have a significant impact on the industry.”

Two fitness classes are open to the public: Beachbody Live on Friday at 7 p.m., and Core de Force Live on Saturday at 6 p.m. Friday’s class is offered free to the public, and Saturday’s bonus session is $10 at the door.

Want to learn more? Visit fitexpo2018.com. For more information about UNCG’s Dept. of Recreation and Wellness, visit recwell.uncg.edu.

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications