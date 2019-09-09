UNC Greensboro has welcomed five new deans this year to lead growing areas across the University.

Dr. Carl Mattacola is dean of the School of Health and Human Sciences; Dr. bruce d. mcclung is inaugural dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts; Dr. Karen Bull is dean of the Division of Online Learning; Dr. Andrew Hamilton has the dual role of associate vice provost for student success and dean of Undergraduate Studies; and Dr. Sherine Obare, whose appointment began in January, is dean of the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering, an innovative collaboration between UNCG and N.C. A&T.

Read more about each dean and check out the video below.

Dr. Carl Mattacola

School of Health and Human Sciences

Mattacola previously served as associate dean of academic and faculty affairs of the College of Health Sciences at the University of Kentucky. He also served as a professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Health Promotion, as well as the Department of Rehabilitation Sciences at the University of Kentucky.

His research has focused on neuromuscular, postural, and functional considerations in the treatment and rehabilitation of lower extremity injury, especially following surgery. He is currently engaged in the biomechanical assessment of equestrians and identifying professional risk profiles to develop rehabilitation protocols for equestrian sports.

Mattacola embodies the teacher-scholar model. He received the William B. Sturgill Award for outstanding contributions to graduate education and the College of Health Sciences Kingston Award for Excellence in Teaching at the University of Kentucky.

Dr. bruce d. mcclung

College of Visual and Performing Arts

Prior to UNCG, mcclung served as head of the Division of Composition, Musicology, and Theory at the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music. He also served as dean of the college-conservatory and Thomas James Kelly Professor of Music for two years.

An American music scholar, mcclung specializes in musical theater, focusing specifically on the works of Kurt Weill. His book, “Lady in the Dark: Biography of a Musical” (Oxford University Press) won an ASCAP Foundation Deems Taylor/Virgil Thomson Award, the Kurt Weill Prize, and the Musical Library Association’s George Freedley Memorial Award – Special Jury Prize.

The Society for American Music presented mcclung with its Lifetime Service Award in 2018. At the University of Cincinnati, he received the Mrs. A.B. “Dolly” Cohen Award for Distinguished Excellence in Teaching and the Graduate School’s Excellence in Doctoral Mentoring Award and was elected to the Academy of Fellows for Teaching and Learning.

Dr. Karen Bull

Division of Online Learning

Before arriving at UNCG, Bull served as associate dean of academic affairs at Syracuse University. She also served as interim associate dean of academic affairs and online programs and manager of online programs and services at Syracuse University.

Her research has focused on undergraduate student characteristics that predict student persistence and performance in both online and face-to-face courses. She has presented at conferences on topics such as academic quality, assessment, and accreditation; distance education state authorization; and infusing learner-centered teaching into the online environment.

Active in professional and community organizations, Bull serves on the advisory board for the National Council for Online Education and as chair of the mid-Atlantic region of the University Professional and Continuing Education Association.

Dr. Andrew Hamilton

Undergraduate Studies

Hamilton comes to UNCG from the University of Houston, where he most recently served as associate dean for student success in the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics. Previous administrative appointments include associate dean for student success in the honors college and executive director for academic innovation, both at the University of Houston.

Hamilton is the author of three dozen articles and book chapters, as well as the editor of “The Evolution of Phylogenetic Systematics” (University of California Press). He has served as principal investigator or co-principal investigator on more than a dozen federal grants, including a National Science Foundation (NSF) Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation grant, an NSF Hispanic Serving Institutions grant, and a VISTA grant from the Corporation for National and Community Service.

Hamilton founded the University of Houston chapter of the Society for the Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans in Science (SACNAS) in 2018 and the UH chapter of the Bonner Service Learning Program in 2014. The latter won the UH System Regents’ Award for Academic Excellence in 2016. In 2019, Hamilton was named a winner of the University of Houston’s Teaching Excellence Award. In addition to his role at UNCG, he is a member of the inaugural board of trustees of Sampoerna University in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Dr. Sherine O. Obare

Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering

Obare joined UNCG in January, after having served as associate vice president for research and professor of chemistry at Western Michigan University. She also served as associate dean for research for the College of Arts and Sciences at Western Michigan University.

Obare has established an internationally recognized and externally funded research program that has fostered successful collaborations in chemistry and environmental engineering globally. Specifically, her research is focused on designing nanoscale materials for drug delivery, environmental remediation, improved health care, and alternative energy, and on developing strategies to improve STEM education.

She has received many awards and accomplishments including the National Science Foundation (NSF) CAREER award and the American Competitiveness and Innovation Fellowship of the NSF. Additionally, she has been elected as a fellow of the American Chemical Society.

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications

Videography by Michael A. Ream III, University Communications