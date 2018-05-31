Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG on Forbes’ Best Employers list Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

A lot of people know UNC Greensboro is a great place to work. Now, we’re getting national recognition.

UNCG is ranked 114th nationally among the Best Midsize Employers of 2018 in a Forbes Magazine listing.

Forbes listed the top 500 midsize companies and organizations, employing 1,000 to 5,000 people – and the top 500 large companies and organizations, with more than 5,000.

Joining UNCG on the midsize organizations list are two other UNC System universities: UNC Charlotte, ranked 106th, and Appalachian State University at 180th.

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to identify the companies liked best by employees, for the annual listing.

“To determine the list, Statista surveyed 30,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. All the surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to openly share their opinions. The respondents were asked to rate, on a scale of zero to 10, how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to others. Statista then asked respondents to nominate organizations in industries outside their own,” Forbes explained in its article.

Story by Mike Harris, University Communications

Photography by Martin Kane, University Communications