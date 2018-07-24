Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG, Forsyth Tech announce new co-admission program Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

UNC Greensboro today announced a new co-admission agreement with Forsyth Technical Community College (FT) to facilitate degree completion and student success by improving access to undergraduate educational resources, university facilities and support systems.

The UNCG-FT “Spartan Passage” partnership expands opportunities for transfer students, regardless of location, to access and complete their baccalaureate degrees in a selection of nearly 60 popular majors including business administration, biology, psychology and computer science.

“Our new partnership will expand educational choices and improve access to resources for Forsyth Tech students,” said UNCG Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. “Together we will produce a greater number of qualified graduates in a shorter timeframe at a significant cost-savings. With on-site admissions and advising, we are ensuring each student’s individual academic, career and financial needs are met while easing student transition between both institutions.”

“Forsyth Tech is excited to collaborate with UNCG in the Spartan Passage partnership,” said Forsyth Tech President Gary Green. “Having this strategic alliance will offer tremendous benefits to our students and to the community in demonstrating how higher education works together to improve student completion and success.”

Application for the Spartan Passage program has been streamlined to benefit students. Prospective students complete one application, with a waived application fee for UNCG. Admitted students will have access to campus facilities, events, activities and services, including the UNCG University Library (in-house and online), the Leonard J. Kaplan Center for Wellness, academic advising and financial aid, among other benefits.

UNCG has also launched co-admission partnerships with Guilford Technical Community College, Alamance Community College, Rockingham Community College and Randolph Community College. The programs begin enrolling this fall.

To learn more about UNCG’s co-admission programs with local community colleges, click here.

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications