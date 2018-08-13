Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG Athletics kicks off 2018-19 season with full weekend of Spartan sports Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Spartan sports are back in action this weekend with women’s soccer, volleyball and men’s soccer competing at home.

Women’s soccer kicks off the 2018-19 athletics season with its home opener against Gardner-Webb on Friday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. Students are invited to a free pre-game tailgate at 6 p.m. at UNCG Soccer Stadium as part of Rawkin’ Welcome Week.

The Spartans are coming off an impressive 2017 season that ended with a Southern Conference title and an NCAA Tournament appearance. Looking ahead to this year, the squad was selected to finish second in the SoCon Coaches Poll.

UNCG Volleyball will face off against UNC Wilmington in its last pre-season exhibition game on Saturday, Aug. 18, at Fleming Gym. On Sunday, men’s soccer will also compete in its last exhibition game against Coastal Carolina at 5 p.m. at UNCG Soccer Stadium.

Admission to all games is free and open to the public.

To learn more about UNCG Athletics and to view a calendar of upcoming games, visit uncgspartans.com.

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications

Photography by Marvin Gentry