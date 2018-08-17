From free comedy shows to tutoring and transportation, there are tons of resources and events offered to Spartans at no extra charge. Here are a few of our favorites.
Be entertained
- UNCG Campus Activities & Programs organizes tons of free events. Check out CAP UNCG Weekend for the pajama jam, Step & Dance show, SpartanFest, comedian show, National Coffee Day and more (attend 10 programs and you could win a prize!).
- The College of Visual and Performing Arts offers some of its concerts and lectures for free, like visual artist Ann Hamilton.
- Elliott University Center has a free billiards table in Room 049 for students. The table was recently recovered.
- Weatherspoon Art Museum offers free exhibitions throughout the year.
- Jackson Library’s great DVD collection is free for the first week
Hit the books
- Download free software, like Windows 10
- Scholarly articles are available at NC DOCKS
- Plan your future for free with Career Services
- Need a quiet space to study? Use the study rooms in Jackson Library
- Rent a laptop or iPad for free at Jackson Library
- Cameras, GoPros, voice recorders, tripods and study spaces are available for free in the Digital Media Commons
- Future teachers can flex their creativity in the School of Education’s Self Design Studio, featuring technologies and tools like 3D printers, robotics, art supplies and circuitry kits.
- Free tutoring for students:
Play!
- Over 200 student groups and clubs to join
- Attend any sporting event for free
- Your Kaplan Center membership grants free access to group exercise classes, the climbing wall and intramural sports
- Piney Lake is free for Kaplan Center members and up to four guests (open through Oct. 31)
Go places
- Ride GTA buses and HEAT free of charge
- Spartan Chariot is also free to students
Be well
- Counseling, physicals, sports medicine, immunization, nutrition – your health fee covers these and more
- Workshops, info, counseling and recovery support is free for students
- Veterans can take advantage of the free Veteran Resource Center
- Take a meditation break on Mindful Mondays
- Walk through Peabody Park
- Check out the Spartan Open Pantry
Story by Elizabeth L. Harrison, University Communications
Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications