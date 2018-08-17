From free comedy shows to tutoring and transportation, there are tons of resources and events offered to Spartans at no extra charge. Here are a few of our favorites.

Be entertained

  • UNCG Campus Activities & Programs organizes tons of free events. Check out CAP UNCG Weekend for the pajama jam, Step & Dance show, SpartanFest, comedian show, National Coffee Day and more (attend 10 programs and you could win a prize!).
  • The College of Visual and Performing Arts offers some of its concerts and lectures for free, like visual artist Ann Hamilton.
  • Elliott University Center has a free billiards table in Room 049 for students. The table was recently recovered.
  • Weatherspoon Art Museum offers free exhibitions throughout the year.
  • Jackson Library’s great DVD collection is free for the first week

Hit the books

Play!  

Go places

Be well

 

Story by Elizabeth L. Harrison, University Communications
Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications 